Tensions Rise Over Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltration in West Bengal

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday criticized West Bengal, claiming it has become a "nursery" for Bangladeshi infiltrators. In a pointed attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Singh accused her government of initially welcoming Bangladeshis and later using them for political advantages, further alleging involvement of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in such politics.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned the spotlight on the Border Security Force (BSF), charging them with facilitating infiltrators into the state. Banerjee, while addressing a state meeting, asserted that the BSF, under the central government's direction, enabled illegal crossings from regions such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra, characterizing it as part of a broader central blueprint.

The West Bengal CM clarified that the TMC was not complicit in border security issues and attributed the alleged infiltration to BSF's oversight. She accused the BSF of committing abuses, particularly against women, and highlighted that her government had informed the central authorities of these challenges, vowing to protest central actions that could destabilize state peace.

