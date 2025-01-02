Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltration in West Bengal

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accuses West Bengal of becoming a hub for Bangladeshi infiltrators, while CM Mamata Banerjee blames the BSF and the central government for border security lapses. Both leaders exchange sharp allegations, raising concerns about regional stability and intergovernmental dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:02 IST
Tensions Rise Over Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltration in West Bengal
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday criticized West Bengal, claiming it has become a "nursery" for Bangladeshi infiltrators. In a pointed attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Singh accused her government of initially welcoming Bangladeshis and later using them for political advantages, further alleging involvement of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in such politics.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned the spotlight on the Border Security Force (BSF), charging them with facilitating infiltrators into the state. Banerjee, while addressing a state meeting, asserted that the BSF, under the central government's direction, enabled illegal crossings from regions such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra, characterizing it as part of a broader central blueprint.

The West Bengal CM clarified that the TMC was not complicit in border security issues and attributed the alleged infiltration to BSF's oversight. She accused the BSF of committing abuses, particularly against women, and highlighted that her government had informed the central authorities of these challenges, vowing to protest central actions that could destabilize state peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025