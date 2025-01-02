Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BSF of Letting Infiltrators Enter West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the BSF of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh into India, alleging a central government conspiracy. She claims some district magistrates and SPs are aiding these illegal activities. Banerjee emphasizes peace with Bangladesh and plans to send a protest letter to the Centre.

Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing accusation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of facilitating the entry of infiltrators from Bangladesh into India, alleging that there is a blueprint devised by the central government to destabilize the state.

Banerjee's allegations include accusations that certain district magistrates and SPs are complicit in helping BSF in these illegal actions. She expressed concerns over the BSF allegedly torturing women and sought a detailed report from DGP Rajeev Kumar regarding infiltration points and temporary settlements of such infiltrators.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for peace between West Bengal and Bangladesh, expressing her willingness to follow central government decisions on Bangladesh. However, she cautioned against supporting terrorist activities and is set to send a strongly-worded letter to the Centre expressing her concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

