Farmer Leaders Challenge Centre on MSP Legal Guarantee

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar emphasized Thursday that the duration of their protest rests with the Centre, as a parliamentary panel has already suggested a legal guarantee for MSP. Jagjit Singh Dallewa's indefinite hunger strike has now reached its 38th day, with his health worsening each day.

The farmers continue their protest at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders, contingent on the Centre's response to their demands. The Supreme Court noted certain farmer leaders complicate matters with media statements, yet Kohar insists they're merely voicing Dallewal's views.

Kohar urged that the Supreme Court direct the Centre to honor the promises made in 2021 with recommended MSP legalities. Farmers from SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha continue their stand, and leaders from states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka back Dallewal's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)