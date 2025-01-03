Biden Halts Nippon Steel's $14.9B Acquisition of U.S. Steel

The proposed $14.9-billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel has been officially blocked by U.S. President Joe Biden, as reported by the Washington Post. This decision brings to an end a lengthy and contentious merger plan.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) handed the decision over to Biden, given its potentially significant repercussions on U.S.-Japan relations. Despite senior advisors' concerns, Biden was resolute in his choice to prevent the deal from going forward, amid widespread political and union opposition.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel have deliberated on various remedies, including relocating Nippon's U.S. headquarters to Pittsburgh. Efforts to sway the administration included the proposition of providing the U.S. government veto power over potential cuts to production capabilities. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was among those urging approval to sustain improved bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)