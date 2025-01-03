Trilateral Diplomacy Amid Crisis: South Korea's Resilient Strategy

In the face of an unprecedented political crisis, South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, vows to uphold diplomatic ties with Japan and the United States. Amidst domestic challenges, Choi emphasizes the solidity of South Korea's foreign policy strategies.

During a meeting with the U.S. ambassador and the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Choi reaffirmed the importance of a stable alliance with the United States. Despite the tumultuous political landscape, Choi assured that foreign affairs and security policies would continue without wavering.

Choi, who also serves as the finance minister, ascended to acting leadership following the impeachment of the Prime Minister and President. As South Korea navigates through its political trials, strengthening regional ties, especially with Japan, remains a high-priority diplomatic agenda.

