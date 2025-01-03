Left Menu

A Political New Beginning? European Ministers in Syria Amidst Escalating Conflict

French and German foreign ministers visit Damascus, signalling potential diplomatic renewal between Europe and Syria. They emphasize inclusive political processes and rights for all Syrians. Concurrently, Israel's aggression in Gaza escalates, prompting urgent calls for expanded medical evacuations amidst heavy casualties and ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:18 IST
A Political New Beginning? European Ministers in Syria Amidst Escalating Conflict
The foreign ministers of Germany and France are in Syria to explore the prospect of a renewed diplomatic relationship between Europe and Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad's regime. This visit underscores hopes for a political reset while highlighting concerns over the need for Syrians to attain inclusive political representation and rights.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Gaza intensifies. On Thursday and Friday, Israeli strikes resulted in over 50 deaths, targeting areas considered humanitarian safe zones despite warnings. Israel attributes civilian casualties to Hamas, affirming its focus on militant targets and intelligence operations.

The World Health Organization has raised concerns over the limited medical evacuations from Gaza due to the ongoing blockade. WHO officials urge Israel to facilitate more evacuations to avoid a looming health crisis for thousands waiting for treatment. The Israeli military cites security checks as a barrier but pledges to expedite processes where possible.

