BJP Mahila Morcha Struggles for Justice Amid Crackdown

The Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha's protest was significantly hindered on Friday as numerous leaders, including Khushbu Sundar and TN Mahila Morcha president Umarathi Rajan, found themselves detained or under house arrest. They aimed to carry out a rally from Madurai to Chennai seeking justice for a sexually assaulted student at Anna University.

The police actions have been widely condemned by the BJP, with party leader Khushbu Sundar accusing the authorities of preventing a peaceful march for justice. Criticism also came from BJP national organizing general secretary B L Santhosh, who slammed the DMK government for what he described as oppressive measures against the protest.

Amidst the uproar, women dressed as the legendary Kannagi from Tamil folklore, symbolized the fight for justice at the protest in Madurai. BJP state chief K Annamalai criticized the DMK government for its harsh response to peaceful demonstrators and questioned its intentions. The calls for an impartial investigation grow as the police continue to detain protestors.

