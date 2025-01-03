Left Menu

Poland Snubs Hungary at EU Presidency Launch

Poland chose not to invite Hungary's ambassador to its EU presidency launch event due to Hungary granting asylum to a former Polish deputy minister under investigation. The decision reflects tensions between Warsaw and Budapest over political and diplomatic disagreements, including differing stances on Ukraine and Russian policies.

Updated: 03-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:52 IST
In a move highlighting the diplomatic rift, Poland opted not to extend an invitation to Hungary's ambassador for its EU presidency inauguration event, following Budapest's decision to grant asylum to a controversial Polish figure.

The event, held at Warsaw's Grand Theatre, witnessed the absence of both the Hungarian ambassador and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, reflecting Poland's displeasure over Hungary providing refuge to former Polish deputy minister Marcin Romanowski, amid his ongoing investigation.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, known for his criticisms of Orban's policies, was among the speakers, alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, as tensions simmered over conflicting views on European affairs like the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

