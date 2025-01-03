Left Menu

Greenland's Independence: A Rising Call Amid Historical Ties

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede highlighted aspirations for independence from Denmark during his New Year speech. The call reflects a rising independence movement fueled by past misconducts by Danish authorities. Greenland eyes cooperation with nations beyond Denmark while managing economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a striking New Year speech, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede asserted the island's deepening quest for independence from Denmark, challenging its colonial past and urging a future defined by self-determination.

Egede's address, echoing sentiments stirred by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's past interest in Greenland, called for enhanced cooperation with new international partners, urging a break from what he termed the 'shackles of colonialism.' Reports of Danish misconduct, such as the 1960s involuntary birth control campaign, have fueled Greenland's independence movement, gaining significant traction in recent years.

Despite Greenland's substantial natural resources, its economy remains predominantly reliant on fishing and Danish subsidies. Upcoming parliamentary elections and debated impacts on living standards pose challenges as Greenland navigates its path toward potential self-rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

