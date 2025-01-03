Death Toll Rises Amid Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Talks
In the last 24 hours, Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 56 people, including children and journalists, amid stalled ceasefire talks. The conflict, ongoing since October 2023, continues to claim lives, with significant civilian casualties despite Israeli military assertions of targeting only militants.
Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in at least 30 fatalities, including children, hospital sources report, with the overall death toll reaching 56 in the past day. Among the victims of the strikes was Omar al-Derawi, a freelance journalist, mourned by peers and friends at the hospital.
Israeli forces state they targeted Hamas points, exercising measures to reduce civilian harm. Meanwhile, Israeli territories experienced missile attacks from Yemen, triggering sirens in Jerusalem. Negotiations for a ceasefire, paused amidst the violence, are anticipated to restart with Israeli officials set to meet in Qatar.
The prolonged conflict, ignited by an attack from Gaza militants in October 2023, has led to immense loss on both sides. Israel states its military actions aim solely at militants, but reports indicate extensive civilian casualties and widespread destruction throughout Gaza.
