Political Turmoil and Developments: Key Stories of the Day

In a heated political exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP, referring to it as a 'disaster' for Delhi, while Arvind Kejriwal fired back amidst rising tensions before assembly polls. Modi also emphasized the importance of development projects initiated by the Centre in boosting self-esteem among the poor.

In international affairs, India and China are in the spotlight with New Delhi closely monitoring Beijing's plans for a mega dam on the Brahmaputra, as well as the influenza outbreak in China. These developments come as India strengthens its ties with the Maldives under the 'neighbourhood first' policy.

Domestically, infrastructural development in Andaman and Lakshadweep remains a priority, as over 400 flights faced delays at Delhi airport due to dense fog. On the legal front, the Supreme Court is reviewing Gurmeet Ram Rahim's acquittal in a murder case, while activists in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, intensify protests against Union Carbide waste disposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)