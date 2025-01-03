Left Menu

Political Turmoil and Developments: Key Stories of the Day

Top stories involve PM Modi's criticism of AAP, India's stance on China's dam, respiratory flu cases, and development priorities in Maldives and Indian Islands. Additionally, over 400 flights were delayed in Delhi, while significant legal developments occurred around Union Carbide and Kasganj violence prosecutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:35 IST
Political Turmoil and Developments: Key Stories of the Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP, referring to it as a 'disaster' for Delhi, while Arvind Kejriwal fired back amidst rising tensions before assembly polls. Modi also emphasized the importance of development projects initiated by the Centre in boosting self-esteem among the poor.

In international affairs, India and China are in the spotlight with New Delhi closely monitoring Beijing's plans for a mega dam on the Brahmaputra, as well as the influenza outbreak in China. These developments come as India strengthens its ties with the Maldives under the 'neighbourhood first' policy.

Domestically, infrastructural development in Andaman and Lakshadweep remains a priority, as over 400 flights faced delays at Delhi airport due to dense fog. On the legal front, the Supreme Court is reviewing Gurmeet Ram Rahim's acquittal in a murder case, while activists in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, intensify protests against Union Carbide waste disposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025