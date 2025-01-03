Pakistani Minister's Landmark Visit to Bangladesh: A Decade-Long Wait Ends

In a historic move, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced plans to visit Bangladesh, marking the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister in over ten years. This visit is seen as a significant step towards repairing long-strained ties between the two South Asian countries.

The announcement comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo. Dar is scheduled to embark on his diplomatic journey to Dhaka following a trip to Malaysia in early February.

This visit symbolizes a new chapter of cooperation, focusing on economic and trade relations, as both nations navigate past political tensions. The warming ties follow the recent political transition in Bangladesh and the direct cargo link re-establishment between the two countries.

