Ensuring Safety: Inauguration Security Amid Terror Concerns
The White House is collaborating with President-elect Donald Trump’s team to secure the upcoming inauguration from potential attacks. Concerns arose following recent incidents involving U.S. Army veterans inspired by the Islamic State. Security remains a top priority, with various law enforcement agencies involved in safeguarding the event.
The White House is making concerted efforts alongside President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to ensure the January 20 inauguration proceeds without security breaches, in light of recent terrorist-like incidents. The national security spokesperson for President Joe Biden, John Kirby, stressed ongoing communication with Trump's designated security adviser, Mike Waltz, regarding the investigations.
In the wake of a New Orleans attack that claimed 14 lives and an explosive incident in Las Vegas, both involving U.S. Army veterans, law enforcement expressed fears about copycat attacks during the inauguration. An intelligence bulletin released on Friday underscored vigilance across agencies to maintain safety during the event.
The intelligence linked Shamsud-Din Jabbar's New Orleans attack to Islamic State inspiration, fueling further security measures. Kirby reiterated the high priority placed on protecting attendees of the inauguration. Security preparations have been adapted to include various federal agencies, following a slightly delayed transition process by Trump's team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
