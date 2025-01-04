Mike Johnson's Tumultuous Re-Election: A Test for GOP Unity

Republican Mike Johnson overcame significant intra-party opposition to win re-election as House Speaker on Friday. Despite hard-right GOP holdouts, a final nod from President-elect Donald Trump helped secure his narrow victory.

The tension-filled vote underscores potential challenges for the GOP leadership, with Johnson's weak grip threatening their legislative agenda, including planned tax cuts and deportations under Trump's administration.

Meanwhile, Democrats backed Hakeem Jeffries, highlighting their unified stance amid GOP chaos. As the GOP prepares to certify Trump's election victory, Johnson's role as Speaker remains pivotal yet precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)