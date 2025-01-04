Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Talks in Chaos: Neos Party's Surprise Exit

Austria's coalition talks were thrown into disorder when the liberal Neos party unexpectedly quit negotiations with the ruling People's Party (OVP) and Social Democrats (SPO). The move raises uncertainties about forming a government without the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), whose popularity has surged after being sidelined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 01:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, the liberal Neos party abruptly exited Austria's coalition talks on Friday, leaving the path to forming a centrist government unclear. This decision has created significant uncertainty for the ruling People's Party (OVP) and the Social Democrats (SPO), who now need to forge a coalition without involving the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).

The FPO, which garnered 29% of the vote in the last parliamentary election, has seen its support grow despite being excluded from coalition discussions. Meanwhile, the remaining parties face immense pressure to establish a solution, particularly given their policy differences, including taxation issues.

With the Neos advocating tax cuts and reforms, their exit highlights the difficulty in achieving governmental stability in Austria and other European nations grappling with rising far-right influences. Talks are set to continue, yet the path remains fraught with challenges, with potential coalition options appearing limited and complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

