Trump's Legal Setback as Hush Money Case Stands Firm

Donald Trump lost his attempt to dismiss the criminal case involving hush money paid to a porn star. Justice Juan Merchan ordered Trump to attend the sentencing, either virtually or in person, scheduled for January 10, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:23 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant legal development, Donald Trump has been denied a motion to dismiss the criminal charges against him concerning hush money payments to a porn star. Justice Juan Merchan made this ruling on Friday, maintaining the case's course.

The decision is a blow to Trump's defense, which attempted to leverage his presidential election victory to dismiss these charges. The situation underscores the ongoing legal challenges Trump faces even as he assumes the presidency.

Justice Merchan has mandated that Trump must appear, either virtually or in-person, for sentencing on January 10, 2025. This move highlights the gravity of the charges and the legal obligations Trump must fulfill despite his political position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

