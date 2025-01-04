Myanmar's Independence Day Amnesty Sparks Controversy
The military government of Myanmar is set to release 5,864 prisoners, including 180 foreigners, as part of an amnesty. This move coincides with the nation's independence day, amidst the ongoing turmoil since the 2021 military coup. Critics view the forthcoming elections as a mere facade.
In a symbolic move marking Myanmar's independence day, the ruling military government announced an amnesty that will see 5,864 prisoners released, including 180 foreign nationals.
Myanmar has faced serious instability since the military's controversial 2021 overthrow of the civilian government, which led to the violent suppression of pro-democracy demonstrations.
While the junta promises to conduct elections this year, opposition parties and international observers warn that these elections are likely to lack genuine democratic process, considered by many as a superficial attempt to legitimize military rule.
