Myanmar's Independence Day Amnesty Sparks Controversy
Myanmar's military government plans to release 5,864 prisoners as part of an amnesty on its independence day. However, tensions remain high following the ousting of a civilian government in 2021. Critics, including opposition groups, view upcoming elections as illegitimate. Notably, Aung San Suu Kyi remains imprisoned under multiple charges.
Myanmar's military regime has announced the release of 5,864 prisoners in an amnesty linked to the nation's independence day, as reported by state media on Saturday. This includes the release of 180 foreign nationals.
The country has been embroiled in chaos since the early months of 2021 when the military dismantled the civilian-led government through a coup, quashing pro-democracy demonstrations and triggering a widespread armed rebellion. Despite promises of elections this year, opposition forces decry the plan as merely a facade.
Among the prominent figures still incarcerated by the junta is former state counselor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. At 79, she faces a 27-year prison term due to 14 charges, including incitement, electoral fraud, and corruption, all of which she contests, according to her legal team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
