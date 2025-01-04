Left Menu

Myanmar's Independence Day Amnesty Sparks Controversy

Myanmar's military government plans to release 5,864 prisoners as part of an amnesty on its independence day. However, tensions remain high following the ousting of a civilian government in 2021. Critics, including opposition groups, view upcoming elections as illegitimate. Notably, Aung San Suu Kyi remains imprisoned under multiple charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 08:16 IST
Myanmar's Independence Day Amnesty Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's military regime has announced the release of 5,864 prisoners in an amnesty linked to the nation's independence day, as reported by state media on Saturday. This includes the release of 180 foreign nationals.

The country has been embroiled in chaos since the early months of 2021 when the military dismantled the civilian-led government through a coup, quashing pro-democracy demonstrations and triggering a widespread armed rebellion. Despite promises of elections this year, opposition forces decry the plan as merely a facade.

Among the prominent figures still incarcerated by the junta is former state counselor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. At 79, she faces a 27-year prison term due to 14 charges, including incitement, electoral fraud, and corruption, all of which she contests, according to her legal team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025