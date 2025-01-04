Flags at Half-Staff: Presidential Protocols and Trump’s Frustration
President-elect Donald Trump is frustrated with flags flying at half-staff under orders from President Biden to honor late President Jimmy Carter. This honor comes with protocols under the US flag code, which states a 30-day mourning period for presidents. Trump can change this after taking office.
President-elect Donald Trump has expressed frustration over the US flags being flown at half-staff, a decision made by President Joe Biden to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away at age 100. This will continue into Trump's first week in office.
The US flag code outlines that flags should be lowered for a 30-day period to mourn the death of a current or former president. Other officials, such as vice presidents, also receive this honor, albeit for shorter durations. Flags are likewise lowered during national tragedies.
While Trump has criticized this timing, upon assuming office, he has the power to change the status of the flags, as seen in historical precedents like President Nixon's actions in 1973. Trump's previous contentious relationship with flag protocols is exemplified by similar events following Senator John McCain's death.
