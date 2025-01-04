Left Menu

Raja Singh's Controversial Advice to Ayyappa Devotees

BJP leader Raja Singh has sparked controversy by advising Ayyappa devotees to skip visiting mosques during their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. He claims visiting mosques could violate 'Ayyappa deeksha' rules and suggests a conspiracy behind urging such visits. He also urged local leaders to request land in Kerala for devotee accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:32 IST
BJP leader Raja Singh has issued a controversial advisory to Ayyappa devotees heading to Sabarimala, advising them against visiting mosques during their pilgrimage.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Singh emphasized the importance of adhering to 'Ayyappa deeksha' rules and claimed that mosque visits, specifically to Vavar, might violate these spiritual commitments.

Moreover, the Goshamahal MLA alleged a conspiracy aimed at compelling devotees towards mosque visits. He appealed to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu to formally urge the Kerala government for 10 acres of land to develop accommodations for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

