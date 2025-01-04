Cattle Clash: Karnataka's Goshala Controversy

The political climate in Karnataka is heating up as the opposition BJP raises allegations against the ruling Congress government for halting the 'Goshala' project intended for cow protection. Launched under the previous BJP regime, the initiative had sanctioned 35 Goshalas across the state.

The BJP has expressed concern over the Congress's alleged abandonment of the scheme, claiming disregarding the cultural importance of cow protection. This critique took to social media, accusing Congress of being indifferent to the cause and more focused on the preferences of beef consumers.

The Congress, however, refutes the claims and reiterates its commitment to the project. Speaking at a press briefing, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil clarified that no decision has been made to discontinue the project. Instead, efforts are underway to bolster the existing Goshalas with administrative support.

(With inputs from agencies.)