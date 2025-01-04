Tensions Rise Over Border Allegations: TMC vs Union Minister

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja condemned remarks by Union Minister Giriraj Singh targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Panja criticized Singh's comments, labelling them "unconstitutional" and inappropriate, reminding him of the democratically elected government in West Bengal and the trust its people have in Banerjee.

Singh accused Banerjee of attempting to transform West Bengal into a region akin to Bangladesh by undermining the Border Security Force (BSF). He alleged that Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas are being settled in West Bengal, urging the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In response, Banerjee refuted TMC's involvement in alleged border infiltrations, accusing the BSF of facilitating militants from Bangladesh into West Bengal. Banerjee asserted it is a central government conspiracy, with BSF causing disturbances and atrocities. The chief minister expressed her intent to protest and raise concerns with the central government over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)