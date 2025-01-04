Race Heats Up for Goa BJP Presidency

Left Menu

The Goa BJP unit has recommended seven candidates for the position of its new president, with the decision expected later this month. The candidates include three former state ministers, an ex-MP, and other former legislators, reflecting a strategic approach to leadership selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:25 IST
The race for the new president of the Goa BJP is intensifying as the state unit recommends seven names for the position. This announcement comes as the current president's term is nearing its end.

According to state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, the names in consideration include prominent figures such as former ministers Dayanand Mandrekar, Dilip Parulekar, and ex-Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar. Additionally, former Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar and former MLAs Dayanand Sopte and Damu Naik are on the list.

Senior party leader Govind Parvatkar is also being considered, highlighting a strategic choice in leadership aimed at furthering the party's influence in Goa. The final decision is set to be announced in Delhi later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

