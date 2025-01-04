Left Menu

Punjab Congress Protests Against AAP's Unfulfilled Promises

The Punjab Congress staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Amarinder Raja Waring, over unmet financial promises to women. The protests highlighted AAP's alleged failures both in Delhi and Punjab as Delhi prepares for assembly elections in February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:37 IST

Punjab Congress chief Raja Waring (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a vehement display of dissent, the Punjab Congress unit orchestrated a protest on Saturday, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly failing to meet its financial commitments to women. Led by Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Raja Waring, the protest underscored tensions as Delhi gears up for its 2025 assembly elections.

Waring sharply criticized the AAP, particularly its head, Arvind Kejriwal, for not fulfilling promises such as the Rs 2,500 pension and a drug-free Punjab. He compared Punjab to Delhi, stating that unlike Delhi, with its governance hurdles from the LG, Punjab faces no such challenges.

The protest saw the detention of several women by Delhi police as they demonstrated outside Kejriwal's residence. The women, some from Amritsar and Gurdaspur, accused the AAP-led Punjab government of reneging on their Rs 1,000 promise to women, echoing similar sentiments against AAP's new scheme offering Rs 2,100 to women in Delhi. This protest amplifies the pressure on AAP as it approaches the upcoming elections, following two terms of Congress struggling to secure seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

