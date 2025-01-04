Sanjay Raut Challenges Modi Government Over China's Land Claims in Ladakh

In a fiery discourse on Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut launched a critical offensive against the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of inertia as China stakes territorial claims in Ladakh. Raut questioned the apparent inaction of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, asserting that the matter is one of national security.

'China has captured parts of Ladakh,' Raut stated, arguing that any governmental inactivity implies a troubling national security lapse. He highlighted a perceived increase in aggressive actions by China since the abrogation of Article 370. 'Why is PM Modi silent on it?' asked Raut, challenging the administration's response to the geopolitical maneuvers.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari echoed Raut's concerns, accusing PM Modi of fearing China and offering it a 'clean chit' over its territorial assertions. Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Ministry affirmed it has lodged a formal protest with China, denouncing Beijing's establishment of two new 'counties' within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)