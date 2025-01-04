Left Menu

Karan Singh on the Gandhis: A Legacy of Learning and Leadership

Veteran politician Karan Singh discusses Rahul Gandhi's development and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's abilities in a PTI interview, highlighting his long-time association with the Nehru-Gandhi family. He reflects on key historical events and his own missed opportunity for the presidency, emphasizing his lack of regret.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 13:24 IST
In a recent interview with PTI, veteran politician Karan Singh spoke candidly about the evolution of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, praising him as someone 'learning on the job' and showing marked improvement over time. Despite recent political setbacks in Haryana and Maharashtra, Singh expressed fondness for Gandhi, citing his potential and ambition. Intriguingly, Singh noted a decrease in their recent communications but remained hopeful about Rahul's prospects.

The seasoned politician, who shares a decades-long history with the Nehru-Gandhi family, also commended Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her intellect and optimism. Recalling his own experiences with the family, including serving under Indira Gandhi and witnessing historic events such as the Bangladesh Liberation and the Emergency, Singh painted a detailed picture of India's political evolution.

Reflecting on personal milestones, Singh disclosed his near-candidacy for the Indian presidency thwarted by political opposition, an event proposed by Sonia Gandhi but hindered by the Left parties. However, Singh emphasized he harbors no regrets, highlighting a life rich with cultural involvement and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

