Owaisi Criticizes Modi's 'Chadar' Gesture as Ineffective
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah, asserting it offers no real benefit. Owaisi urged the government to halt court claims challenging mosques' legitimacy. He also addressed India's passive stance toward China's territorial actions.
In a recent statement, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's symbolic gesture of sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah. Owaisi believes the move lacks tangible benefits in resolving disputes involving mosques.
According to Owaisi, while the government emphasizes its support for religious faith, affiliates of BJP and Sangh Parivar are actively challenging the legitimacy of religious sites in courts, with similar cases predominantly emerging from BJP-led Uttar Pradesh.
Owaisi also questioned the Indian government's subdued response to China's assertive actions, including territorial claims, during a recent diplomatic protest. He suggested that India's economic considerations might be influencing its softer approach.
