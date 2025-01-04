Owaisi Criticizes Modi's 'Chadar' Gesture as Ineffective

In a recent statement, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's symbolic gesture of sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah. Owaisi believes the move lacks tangible benefits in resolving disputes involving mosques.

According to Owaisi, while the government emphasizes its support for religious faith, affiliates of BJP and Sangh Parivar are actively challenging the legitimacy of religious sites in courts, with similar cases predominantly emerging from BJP-led Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi also questioned the Indian government's subdued response to China's assertive actions, including territorial claims, during a recent diplomatic protest. He suggested that India's economic considerations might be influencing its softer approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)