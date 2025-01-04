Left Menu

BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi's Pivotal 2025 Elections

The BJP has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Parvesh Verma will challenge AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. This marks a significant three-way contest involving the Congress as well. BJP's strategy focuses on strengthening its presence in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced the first list of 29 candidates for the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections, expected to be held in February 2025. Notably, Parvesh Verma, a formidable opponent, is set to contest against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. This sets the stage for a three-way contest that also includes Congress's Sandip Dixit.

Among other noteworthy candidates are Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, who currently holds the position of BJP national general secretary. Additionally, Manjinder Singh Sirsa will contest from Rajouri Garden, while Kailash Gehlot and Arvinder Singh Lovely will represent BJP in Bijwasan and Gandhi Nagar, respectively.

Ramesh Bidhuri is poised for a high-profile battle against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. The BJP is banking on Parvesh Verma to enhance its organizational strength across New Delhi. Verma, who has served as an MP from West Delhi and has a political lineage tracing back to former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, expressed readiness to face Kejriwal, underscoring the BJP's confidence and strategic planning ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

