BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi's Pivotal 2025 Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced the first list of 29 candidates for the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections, expected to be held in February 2025. Notably, Parvesh Verma, a formidable opponent, is set to contest against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. This sets the stage for a three-way contest that also includes Congress's Sandip Dixit.

Among other noteworthy candidates are Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, who currently holds the position of BJP national general secretary. Additionally, Manjinder Singh Sirsa will contest from Rajouri Garden, while Kailash Gehlot and Arvinder Singh Lovely will represent BJP in Bijwasan and Gandhi Nagar, respectively.

Ramesh Bidhuri is poised for a high-profile battle against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. The BJP is banking on Parvesh Verma to enhance its organizational strength across New Delhi. Verma, who has served as an MP from West Delhi and has a political lineage tracing back to former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, expressed readiness to face Kejriwal, underscoring the BJP's confidence and strategic planning ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)