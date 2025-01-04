BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses AAP of Betraying Anti-Corruption Promise

In a fierce critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the party of deviating from its anti-corruption promises, plunging into scams throughout the last ten years. He alleged that the AAP prioritized its interests over the city's welfare, exploiting Delhi's resources for its gain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, attacking AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stating that Delhi has been mired in a metaphorical 'Aapda' (crisis) instead of development. Modi criticized AAP's handling of the education sector, alleging substantial damage over the last decade.

However, AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, countered Modi's claims, highlighting Delhi's renowned school system and questioning the BJP's own educational achievements during Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. Bharadwaj humorously noted that they had fabricated a studio school for election purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)