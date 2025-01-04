Biden to Ban New Oil Drilling in U.S. Waters, Trump Criticizes Policies Amid Controversies

In a significant environmental move, President Joe Biden plans to announce a ban on new offshore oil and gas development covering 625 million acres of U.S. coastal territory, as reported by Bloomberg News. This is expected to affect stretches of the Atlantic, Pacific, and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

In contrast, President-elect Donald Trump, who assumes office soon, is raising concerns over Biden administration decisions. Trump argued against adding cancer warnings on alcoholic beverages and has been involved in a hurry of legal challenges, including a plea to delay a TikTok ban.

Further, recent incidents like the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and a deadly attack in New Orleans have kept federal agencies on high alert. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Mike Johnson narrowly retained his position as U.S. House Speaker amid growing dissent among Trump's Republican ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)