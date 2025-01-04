Left Menu

Biden to Ban New Oil Drilling in U.S. Waters, Trump Criticizes Policies Amid Controversies

This news brief covers various aspects of U.S. domestic news, including President Biden's forthcoming ban on new offshore oil drilling, Trump's reactions to different federal decisions, and incidents like the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas, a New Orleans attack, and legal developments surrounding TikTok and hush money cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:26 IST
In a significant environmental move, President Joe Biden plans to announce a ban on new offshore oil and gas development covering 625 million acres of U.S. coastal territory, as reported by Bloomberg News. This is expected to affect stretches of the Atlantic, Pacific, and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

In contrast, President-elect Donald Trump, who assumes office soon, is raising concerns over Biden administration decisions. Trump argued against adding cancer warnings on alcoholic beverages and has been involved in a hurry of legal challenges, including a plea to delay a TikTok ban.

Further, recent incidents like the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and a deadly attack in New Orleans have kept federal agencies on high alert. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Mike Johnson narrowly retained his position as U.S. House Speaker amid growing dissent among Trump's Republican ranks.

