Congress Unveils Nationwide 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign

The Congress party has announced the launch of its nationwide campaign, 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan', set to kick off in Mau, Uttar Pradesh on January 26, 2025. Senior leader Pawan Khera revealed the initiative during a press conference in the capital, emphasizing the party's intentions to highlight the perceived disregard shown by the BJP and RSS towards Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Khera pointed to historical grievances, citing a November 30, 1949 article in the RSS mouthpiece Organiser that deemed the Constitution 'un-Indian'. Further allegations include an event where RSS members allegedly burned an effigy of Ambedkar at Ramlila Maidan, opposing his advocacy for equal rights for women. Khera claimed these actions attack the legacies of both Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

He also addressed speculation that the BJP intended to alter the Constitution had they secured over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a move he suggested could extend to changing Mahatma Gandhi's depiction on currency notes. The Congress aims to preserve the legacies of Ambedkar and Gandhi amid what it describes as attempts by the ruling party to diminish these figures from national consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)