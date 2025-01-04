Left Menu

Congress Unveils Nationwide 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign

The Congress party will launch a nationwide campaign from Uttar Pradesh's Mau on January 26, 2025, to spotlight alleged disrespect by BJP and RSS towards Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution. The initiative includes district galleries and highlights historical grievances against RSS, as articulated by senior leader Pawan Khera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:52 IST
Congress Unveils Nationwide 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has announced the launch of its nationwide campaign, 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan', set to kick off in Mau, Uttar Pradesh on January 26, 2025. Senior leader Pawan Khera revealed the initiative during a press conference in the capital, emphasizing the party's intentions to highlight the perceived disregard shown by the BJP and RSS towards Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Khera pointed to historical grievances, citing a November 30, 1949 article in the RSS mouthpiece Organiser that deemed the Constitution 'un-Indian'. Further allegations include an event where RSS members allegedly burned an effigy of Ambedkar at Ramlila Maidan, opposing his advocacy for equal rights for women. Khera claimed these actions attack the legacies of both Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

He also addressed speculation that the BJP intended to alter the Constitution had they secured over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a move he suggested could extend to changing Mahatma Gandhi's depiction on currency notes. The Congress aims to preserve the legacies of Ambedkar and Gandhi amid what it describes as attempts by the ruling party to diminish these figures from national consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025