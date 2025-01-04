Congress Unveils Nationwide 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign
The Congress party will launch a nationwide campaign from Uttar Pradesh's Mau on January 26, 2025, to spotlight alleged disrespect by BJP and RSS towards Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution. The initiative includes district galleries and highlights historical grievances against RSS, as articulated by senior leader Pawan Khera.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has announced the launch of its nationwide campaign, 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan', set to kick off in Mau, Uttar Pradesh on January 26, 2025. Senior leader Pawan Khera revealed the initiative during a press conference in the capital, emphasizing the party's intentions to highlight the perceived disregard shown by the BJP and RSS towards Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution.
Khera pointed to historical grievances, citing a November 30, 1949 article in the RSS mouthpiece Organiser that deemed the Constitution 'un-Indian'. Further allegations include an event where RSS members allegedly burned an effigy of Ambedkar at Ramlila Maidan, opposing his advocacy for equal rights for women. Khera claimed these actions attack the legacies of both Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.
He also addressed speculation that the BJP intended to alter the Constitution had they secured over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a move he suggested could extend to changing Mahatma Gandhi's depiction on currency notes. The Congress aims to preserve the legacies of Ambedkar and Gandhi amid what it describes as attempts by the ruling party to diminish these figures from national consciousness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Campaign
- Jai Bapu
- Jai Bhim
- Jai Samvidhan
- Ambedkar
- Constitution
- BJP
- RSS
- Pawan Khera
ALSO READ
BSP's Nationwide Protest Call: Demand for Amit Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remark
AAP's Dr Ambedkar Scholarship: Empowering Dalit Students for Global Education
Congress Rallies to Defend Ambedkar's Legacy Against Shah's 'Insult'
Protests Erupt Over Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
Constitutional Crisis Looms: Manipur's Winter Session Delayed