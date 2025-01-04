Tense Ceasefire Holds Between Israel and Hezbollah Amidst Ongoing Violations

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been in place for over a month, is showing signs of hope despite unmet conditions and violations from both sides. The agreement, brokered on November 27, called for Hezbollah to disarm in southern Lebanon and Israeli withdrawal within 60 days.

Although Israel has pulled out from only two towns, it continues to target Hezbollah positions, citing imminent threats. Hezbollah, greatly weakened after months of war and the loss of Syrian ally Bashar Assad, has warned it might resume hostilities if Israel fails to fully withdraw.

Experts suggest the truce might persevere due to its ambiguous terms, offering some relief to the thousands of displaced families. Meanwhile, both sides have lodged complaints at the UN, accusing the other of ceasefire violations, leaving the future of this agreement uncertain.

