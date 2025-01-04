Left Menu

Tense Ceasefire Holds Between Israel and Hezbollah Amidst Ongoing Violations

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has lasted over a month, despite numerous violations and unmet terms. While both sides have made accusations, analysts believe the truce will hold. The ceasefire agreement requires Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah must halt its offensive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:19 IST
Tense Ceasefire Holds Between Israel and Hezbollah Amidst Ongoing Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been in place for over a month, is showing signs of hope despite unmet conditions and violations from both sides. The agreement, brokered on November 27, called for Hezbollah to disarm in southern Lebanon and Israeli withdrawal within 60 days.

Although Israel has pulled out from only two towns, it continues to target Hezbollah positions, citing imminent threats. Hezbollah, greatly weakened after months of war and the loss of Syrian ally Bashar Assad, has warned it might resume hostilities if Israel fails to fully withdraw.

Experts suggest the truce might persevere due to its ambiguous terms, offering some relief to the thousands of displaced families. Meanwhile, both sides have lodged complaints at the UN, accusing the other of ceasefire violations, leaving the future of this agreement uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025