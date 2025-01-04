Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP's Kailash Gahlot Criticizes AAP's 'Khas Aadmi' Politics

BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot critiques the AAP for neglecting the common man, labeling it the 'Khas Aadmi Party'. He expresses gratitude to BJP leaders for his candidacy in Delhi elections and emphasizes the importance of collaboration with the Center and Lieutenant Governor for Delhi's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:25 IST
BJP leader Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP candidate from Bijwasan, Kailash Gahlot, accused AAP of neglecting the common public, dubbing it the 'Khas Aadmi Party'. Speaking on Saturday, Gahlot expressed gratitude towards the BJP leadership for trusting him with the opportunity to contest the Delhi assembly elections.

"I extend my thanks to the central leadership, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for the chance to represent Bijwasan. The AAP has let down Delhiites, once vocal about aiding the common man, it now stands as the party for the elite," Gahlot remarked, emphasizing that effective governance in Delhi requires cooperation with the Center and the Lieutenant Governor.

His comments come shortly after he shifted allegiance to the BJP, citing apprehensions over AAP's trajectory. The BJP announced its initial list of 29 candidates, with Gahlot among the key names. The assembly elections will take place in February, with AAP holding a significant lead from the last election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

