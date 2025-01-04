Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Army Personnel Lost in Kashmir Accident

Four Indian Army personnel died and another was injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge due to poor weather in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The incident follows another similar tragedy in Poonch. Tributes and calls for improved safety measures have been made by political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Army Personnel Lost in Kashmir Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, four Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and one was injured when their vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The mishap was attributed to inclement weather and poor visibility, with the region experiencing recent snowfall and foggy conditions.

Local Kashmiris assisted in the swift evacuation of injured soldiers, drawing gratitude from the army's Chinar Corps. Tributes have poured in from political leaders, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025