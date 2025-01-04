Tragedy Strikes Again: Army Personnel Lost in Kashmir Accident
Four Indian Army personnel died and another was injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge due to poor weather in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The incident follows another similar tragedy in Poonch. Tributes and calls for improved safety measures have been made by political leaders.
In a tragic incident on Saturday, four Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and one was injured when their vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
The mishap was attributed to inclement weather and poor visibility, with the region experiencing recent snowfall and foggy conditions.
Local Kashmiris assisted in the swift evacuation of injured soldiers, drawing gratitude from the army's Chinar Corps. Tributes have poured in from political leaders, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent such tragedies.
