Tragedy Strikes Again: Army Personnel Lost in Kashmir Accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday, four Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and one was injured when their vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The mishap was attributed to inclement weather and poor visibility, with the region experiencing recent snowfall and foggy conditions.

Local Kashmiris assisted in the swift evacuation of injured soldiers, drawing gratitude from the army's Chinar Corps. Tributes have poured in from political leaders, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)