Political Tensions Surge in Bihar: BJP-JD(U) Rift

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, claimed that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) might exit the NDA due to BJP's alleged attempts to poach its MPs. This political maneuvering in Bihar raises questions about JD(U)'s alliance with the NDA for the 2025 assembly polls.

In a dramatic twist to Bihar's political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that the Janata Dal (United), led by Nitish Kumar, might sever ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The claims arise amid rumors that the BJP is attempting to lure ten JD(U) MPs.

Raut accused the BJP of betraying its ally, Nitish Kumar, asserting that this political maneuvering could potentially destabilize the NDA coalition in Bihar. The speculation is causing unrest within the JD(U), as fears of poaching persist.

The JD(U) holds 12 crucial seats in the Lok Sabha, pivotal for the NDA's majority. Raut suggests this internal conflict might influence JD(U) not to contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections under the NDA umbrella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

