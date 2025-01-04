Political Tensions Surge in Bihar: BJP-JD(U) Rift

In a dramatic twist to Bihar's political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that the Janata Dal (United), led by Nitish Kumar, might sever ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The claims arise amid rumors that the BJP is attempting to lure ten JD(U) MPs.

Raut accused the BJP of betraying its ally, Nitish Kumar, asserting that this political maneuvering could potentially destabilize the NDA coalition in Bihar. The speculation is causing unrest within the JD(U), as fears of poaching persist.

The JD(U) holds 12 crucial seats in the Lok Sabha, pivotal for the NDA's majority. Raut suggests this internal conflict might influence JD(U) not to contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections under the NDA umbrella.

