Left Menu

From Infrastructure to International Relations: Top Stories at a Glance

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. VHP criticized Congress following the acquittal in the Nanded blast case. Over 100 flights were delayed at Delhi airport due to weather. India launched special visas for international students, and World Bank plans a substantial lending package for Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:26 IST
From Infrastructure to International Relations: Top Stories at a Glance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a key infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13-kilometer section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, enhancing connectivity between Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi. This development aims to bolster transit efficiency in the region.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has lashed out at the Congress, calling the acquittal of those accused in the 2006 Nanded blast a 'tight slap' on the party. The VHP has demanded an apology from Congress leaders to the Hindu community, adding a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse.

Adverse weather conditions have resulted in significant delays at the Delhi airport, with more than 100 flights affected. Meanwhile, in the education sector, India has introduced two new types of visas targeting international students, aiming to attract global talent to the country's academic institutions. In international finance, the World Bank is poised to approve a $20 billion lending package for Pakistan, intended to safeguard projects against political changes and bolster six key areas of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025