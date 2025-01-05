From Infrastructure to International Relations: Top Stories at a Glance

In a key infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13-kilometer section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, enhancing connectivity between Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi. This development aims to bolster transit efficiency in the region.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has lashed out at the Congress, calling the acquittal of those accused in the 2006 Nanded blast a 'tight slap' on the party. The VHP has demanded an apology from Congress leaders to the Hindu community, adding a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse.

Adverse weather conditions have resulted in significant delays at the Delhi airport, with more than 100 flights affected. Meanwhile, in the education sector, India has introduced two new types of visas targeting international students, aiming to attract global talent to the country's academic institutions. In international finance, the World Bank is poised to approve a $20 billion lending package for Pakistan, intended to safeguard projects against political changes and bolster six key areas of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)