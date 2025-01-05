Assam Congress Revamps for 2026: Strategic Reshuffle Announced

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah declared plans for a substantial reshuffle of the party's office-bearers. Scheduled for February, the reshuffle will replace about 90% of the positions after evaluating performance, capability, and loyalty.

Borah, speaking to PTI, emphasized the importance of the reshuffle to fortify the party's stance, stating that preparation for the panchayat elections is underway, with no state-level alliances planned, although district units may ally with like-minded parties.

The Congress leader outlined initiatives for party readiness, including early candidate selection and potential alliances with opposition parties to challenge the ruling BJP-led coalition effectively in the 2026 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)