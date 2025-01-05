Left Menu

Assam Congress Revamps for 2026: Strategic Reshuffle Announced

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah announced a major reshuffle of party office-bearers to better prepare for upcoming assembly and panchayat elections. The changes, which affect 90% of positions, aim to strengthen the party against the ruling BJP-led NDA, emphasizing member capability and loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:58 IST
Assam Congress Revamps for 2026: Strategic Reshuffle Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah declared plans for a substantial reshuffle of the party's office-bearers. Scheduled for February, the reshuffle will replace about 90% of the positions after evaluating performance, capability, and loyalty.

Borah, speaking to PTI, emphasized the importance of the reshuffle to fortify the party's stance, stating that preparation for the panchayat elections is underway, with no state-level alliances planned, although district units may ally with like-minded parties.

The Congress leader outlined initiatives for party readiness, including early candidate selection and potential alliances with opposition parties to challenge the ruling BJP-led coalition effectively in the 2026 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025