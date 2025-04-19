Left Menu

APCC Launches Probe Into Allegations of Corruption Ahead of Panchayat Elections

Amid allegations of corruption and misconduct, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has formed a committee to investigate claims against party members. Led by Paban Singh Ghatowar, the committee aims to ensure transparency and accountability, with a report due before the May 7 Panchayat elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:45 IST
APCC Launches Probe Into Allegations of Corruption Ahead of Panchayat Elections
Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is responding to serious allegations of corruption and misconduct in the run-up to the state's Panchayat elections by forming a three-member investigation committee. Spearheaded by former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, the committee will scrutinize claims against party members.

In an office order issued on Saturday, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah declared the party's commitment to transparency and accountability. These charges, tied to the Panchayat election process, have been deemed of utmost seriousness, compelling the party to take decisive action.

The committee's purview includes probing irregularities in ticket distribution, allegations of cash-for-ticket schemes, deceptive election practices, and other anti-party activities. With the election nearing, findings are due by May 7, ahead of the election's second phase set for the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025