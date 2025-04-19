APCC Launches Probe Into Allegations of Corruption Ahead of Panchayat Elections

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is responding to serious allegations of corruption and misconduct in the run-up to the state's Panchayat elections by forming a three-member investigation committee. Spearheaded by former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, the committee will scrutinize claims against party members.

In an office order issued on Saturday, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah declared the party's commitment to transparency and accountability. These charges, tied to the Panchayat election process, have been deemed of utmost seriousness, compelling the party to take decisive action.

The committee's purview includes probing irregularities in ticket distribution, allegations of cash-for-ticket schemes, deceptive election practices, and other anti-party activities. With the election nearing, findings are due by May 7, ahead of the election's second phase set for the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)