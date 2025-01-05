Farewell to a Statesman: Costas Simitis' Legacy

Costas Simitis, who served as Greece's Prime Minister and played a pivotal role in introducing the country to the European Union's single currency, has passed away at the age of 88. Greek media reported he died at his summer house in the Peloponnese.

In response to Simitis' passing, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a statement acknowledging Simitis as a significant political figure, both challenging and respectable. Mitsotakis highlighted Simitis' contributions to Greece's key national achievements.

Simitis' tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant economic and political milestones, central to which was his role in integrating Greece into the eurozone in 2001, impacting the nation's course for decades.

