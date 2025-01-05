Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leaders Killed in Suspected Deliberate Collision

Two BJP leaders, Debendra Nayak and Muralidhar Chhuria, were killed in a suspected deliberate collision involving a dumper in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The incident occurred on NH 53 at around 1:30 a.m. Allegations suggest the collision was intentional, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:27 IST
  • India

Two prominent BJP leaders lost their lives in a suspected planned collision early Sunday in Sambalpur, Odisha. The fatal incident, involving a dumper, claimed the lives of Debendra Nayak, BJP's Goshala mandal president, and former sarpanch Muralidhar Chhuria.

The fatal crash occurred on National Highway 53 near Burla police station area at 1:30 a.m., with the victims returning home from Bhubaneswar. Allegations have emerged from the injured passengers, proposing that the crash was intentional, a view shared by senior BJP leader Nauri Naik.

The local police have detained the dumper's driver, and a deeper investigation is underway following assertions by the families of the deceased that the incident was deliberate. Authorities remain focused on uncovering the truth behind this tragic event.

