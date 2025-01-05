Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leaders Killed in Suspected Deliberate Collision

Two prominent BJP leaders lost their lives in a suspected planned collision early Sunday in Sambalpur, Odisha. The fatal incident, involving a dumper, claimed the lives of Debendra Nayak, BJP's Goshala mandal president, and former sarpanch Muralidhar Chhuria.

The fatal crash occurred on National Highway 53 near Burla police station area at 1:30 a.m., with the victims returning home from Bhubaneswar. Allegations have emerged from the injured passengers, proposing that the crash was intentional, a view shared by senior BJP leader Nauri Naik.

The local police have detained the dumper's driver, and a deeper investigation is underway following assertions by the families of the deceased that the incident was deliberate. Authorities remain focused on uncovering the truth behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)