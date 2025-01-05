Left Menu

Re-enchanting Democracy: Yogendra Yadav's Call to Reclaim the Republic

Yogendra Yadav argues that democracy has faltered due to secular liberals ceding concepts of nationalism and religion, which are now manipulated. Speaking at the Kappen Centenary Public Lecture, he emphasized reevaluating democratic mechanisms and strengthening constitutional constraints to salvage the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yogendra Yadav, a prominent politician and psephologist, recently spoke on the deterioration of democracy, attributing its failings to secular liberals relinquishing nationalism, civilizational pride, and religion to those misusing them today.

During the Kappen Centenary Public Lecture in Bengaluru, Yadav discussed the need to reevaluate and reclaim the principles underlying democracy, emphasizing the importance of constitutional constraints against majoritarianism.

Highlighting the high entry barriers into electoral politics, Yadav pointed out the challenges in creating viable political alternatives, stressing the need for equal media and financial access in elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

