Tragic End: BJP Official's Mysterious Demise in Datia City

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official in Madhya Pradesh's Datia city allegedly died by suicide, police reported on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Jitendra Mevafarosh, served as the general secretary of the party's district unit.

According to the Kotwali police, Mevafarosh reportedly took his own life using a licensed firearm after a temple visit around 10 am. The in-charge officer, Dhirendra Mishra, confirmed the incident.

Preliminary information suggests that Mevafarosh faced pressure from certain individuals over financial dealings and alleged coercion to sell his property. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the factors leading to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)