Tragic End: BJP Official's Mysterious Demise in Datia City

Jitendra Mevafarosh, a BJP official and district general secretary, allegedly committed suicide in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. Returning from a temple, he reportedly shot himself with a licensed weapon amidst financial pressures and coercion to sell his house. Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise reason behind his extreme action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Datia | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:03 IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official in Madhya Pradesh's Datia city allegedly died by suicide, police reported on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Jitendra Mevafarosh, served as the general secretary of the party's district unit.

According to the Kotwali police, Mevafarosh reportedly took his own life using a licensed firearm after a temple visit around 10 am. The in-charge officer, Dhirendra Mishra, confirmed the incident.

Preliminary information suggests that Mevafarosh faced pressure from certain individuals over financial dealings and alleged coercion to sell his property. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the factors leading to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

