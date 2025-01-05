Left Menu

Congress Faces Lingering Impact of Mamata Banerjee's 1997 Expulsion

The Congress is still dealing with the fallout from Mamata Banerjee's 1997 expulsion, as explained by former state president Pradip Bhattacharya. The expulsion undermined the party's position in West Bengal, giving rise to Banerjee’s TMC. Recent comments by Bhattacharya have sparked political controversy amidst state Congress concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:05 IST
Congress Faces Lingering Impact of Mamata Banerjee's 1997 Expulsion
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party continues to reel from the effects of expelling Mamata Banerjee in 1997, according to former state president Pradip Bhattacharya. The decision, made by then-party chief Sitaram Kesri, has had long-standing consequences in West Bengal.

Bhattacharya, who led the state party from 2011 to 2014, remarks on the decision's ongoing impact, stating that the expulsion weakened Congress and strengthened Mamata Banerjee, who subsequently founded the TMC and shifted the political landscape by overthrowing the Left Front's rule in 2011.

The comments by Bhattacharya have led to internal disruptions within Congress, with some party members questioning the timing of his statements. TMC's Kunal Ghosh corroborated Bhattacharya's views, attributing the Congress's decline to alignments with the Left Front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025