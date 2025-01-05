Austria's Political Crossroads: Leadership Shift Amid Coalition Collapse

Austria's ruling conservative party is seeking new leadership after Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation due to unsuccessful attempts to form a coalition government without involving the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). The conservatives convened a crisis meeting on Sunday to discuss the leadership transition.

Following hours of deliberation, reports suggest Christian Stocker will assume the position of interim leader. The collapse of multi-party negotiations leaves President Alexander Van der Bellen in a challenging position, weighing options such as a snap election or engaging with the FPO.

With the FPO's rising popularity, the political dynamic has shifted, intensifying the pressure on traditional parties to reconsider their strategies. The possibility of the conservatives becoming junior partners in a coalition with the FPO complicates leadership prospects.

