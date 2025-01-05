Left Menu

Christian Stocker Steps in as Interim Austrian Leader Amid Political Upheaval

Christian Stocker has been appointed as the interim leader of the Austrian People's Party following Chancellor Karl Nehammer's expected resignation. Nehammer's departure comes after unsuccessful coalition discussions with the Social Democrats. Stocker is known for his crisis communication experience and his role as a general secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:44 IST
  • Austria

The Austrian People's Party has named its General Secretary, Christian Stocker, as the interim leader following Chancellor Karl Nehammer's expected resignation, the Austrian news agency APA reported on Sunday.

Chancellor Nehammer, who announced his impending resignation after coalition talks with the Social Democrats fell apart, served as both party leader and chancellor since 2021. He steps down amid efforts to ensure a stable political center.

The seasoned lawyer Stocker, known for his calm approach and media presence, will navigate the party through this uncertain period. Meanwhile, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen will outline the following political steps after a meeting with Nehammer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

