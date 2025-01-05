Christian Stocker Steps in as Interim Austrian Leader Amid Political Upheaval

The Austrian People's Party has named its General Secretary, Christian Stocker, as the interim leader following Chancellor Karl Nehammer's expected resignation, the Austrian news agency APA reported on Sunday.

Chancellor Nehammer, who announced his impending resignation after coalition talks with the Social Democrats fell apart, served as both party leader and chancellor since 2021. He steps down amid efforts to ensure a stable political center.

The seasoned lawyer Stocker, known for his calm approach and media presence, will navigate the party through this uncertain period. Meanwhile, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen will outline the following political steps after a meeting with Nehammer.

(With inputs from agencies.)