U.S. Sanctions on Syria: A Call for Change

Syria's newly appointed Islamist rulers urge the U.S. to lift sanctions, labeling them an impediment to the country's recovery. During a visit to Qatar, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani emphasized the need for international partnerships to rebuild Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's recent ousting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:03 IST
Syria's new leadership is making a strong plea for the United States to lift sanctions, describing them as a major hindrance to the nation's recovery. On a diplomatic visit to Qatar, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani called for an end to these restrictions.

After meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, al-Shibani said the sanctions now affect the people more than the regime. A month into their leadership following former President Bashar al-Assad's removal, the Syrian authorities are seeking international support.

With plans to meet other regional powers, including the UAE and Jordan, Syria is charting a roadmap to secure partnerships for economic recovery and political stability. Shibani, accompanied by military and intelligence leaders, outlined the country's future steps to reestablish its global relations.

