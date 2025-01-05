Protests Erupt as Farmers Face Scheme Betrayal
The BRS will hold protests across Telangana on January 6, opposing the Congress government's reduction of the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme from the promised Rs 15,000 per acre to Rs 12,000. BRS leaders claim the Congress has deceived farmers, failing to meet electoral promises swiftly.
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) plans to launch statewide protests in Telangana on January 6 in response to what they perceive as a betrayal by the ruling Congress government. The BRS accuses the government of reducing the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme's investment support for farmers from Rs 15,000 per acre to Rs 12,000, falling short of election promises.
BRS officials, joined by party workers, aim to express solidarity with farmers by demonstrating across all district and mandal headquarters. They claim that the Congress, having pledged to fulfill its guarantees within 100 days, has yet to deliver tangible results, leaving farmers disillusioned.
The party demands that all outstanding financial arrears to farmers be addressed promptly. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the revised 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme would commence on January 26, offering Rs 12,000 per acre yearly, citing current financial constraints as a reason for the updated amount.
