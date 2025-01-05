Political Turnabouts: Austria's Leadership Crossroads

In a significant political development, Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen revealed plans to meet with far-right leader Herbert Kickl, amid rising speculation that Kickl may be called upon to form a new government.

This announcement follows the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, in the wake of the collapse of coalition discussions between the conservative Austrian People's Party and the Social Democrats. Nehammer has expressed his unwillingness to collaborate with Kickl, although other members of his party appear more open to the possibility.

The Freedom Party, led by Kickl, secured 29.2% of the vote in the last election, topping the polls. Despite having previously been tasked with forming a government himself, Van der Bellen's decision to consult with Kickl reflects a potential shift in Austria's political landscape.

