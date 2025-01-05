Jammu and Kashmir Congress Charts Course with 'Samvidhan Padyatra'

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) assessed the political landscape of the Union Territory on Sunday, particularly emphasizing statehood restoration and the historic Darbar Move. In response, the committee will launch the 'Samvidhan Padyatra' on January 18 to bring these issues to the forefront.

Led by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, the senior party leaders intensely debated public challenges, notably record unemployment, recruitment processes, and the status of youth and diverse job sectors in Jammu. They also discussed heavy taxation, power tariffs, and the ongoing concerns in the mining sector.

An organizational overhaul was also on the agenda, seeking recommendations for reinforcing grassroots engagement. Additionally, paying tribute to party veterans was initiated, starting with a remembrance for veteran leader Trilochan Dutt, aimed at honoring significant contributions throughout the year.

