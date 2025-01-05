Jharkhand's Innovative Abua Budget Portal: Engaging Citizens for a Better Fiscal Future

In a move to democratize the budgetary process, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren unveiled the Abua Budget Portal and Mobile App. This platform invites citizens, experts, and stakeholders to share their suggestions for the upcoming 2025-26 state budget, aiming for a more inclusive fiscal plan.

Chief Minister Soren emphasized the government's commitment to drafting a balanced budget that aligns with the aspirations of Jharkhand's populace, focusing on rural development and economic growth. The most impactful suggestions will be considered for incorporation into the budget.

The portal and app, open for submissions until January 17, 2025, promise recognition for three standout contributors. Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar, and Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari attended the launch, underscoring its importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)